Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,366 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $59,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after acquiring an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,045,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.