Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Decreased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after buying an additional 722,159 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

