Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 25.0% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,140. The stock has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.