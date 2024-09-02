Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 798,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $57,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,037,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,683. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

