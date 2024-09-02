Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,923,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $518.04. 5,637,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,509. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.