Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Cut by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $233.42. 389,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,878. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

