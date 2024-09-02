Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,646 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 580,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.13 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $95.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

