Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $27,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after purchasing an additional 314,458 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after purchasing an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $123.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $123.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

