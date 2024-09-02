VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

