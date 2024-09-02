United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 729 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.