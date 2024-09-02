United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 28.1% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $151.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average of $170.73. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $139.41 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

