United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 76,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

