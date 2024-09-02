United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,084.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,065.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

