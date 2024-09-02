United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Walt Disney by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after buying an additional 810,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

DIS stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

