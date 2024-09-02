United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $123.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.09. The firm has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

