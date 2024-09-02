United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 965 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $231.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $234.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

