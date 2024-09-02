United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 486 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $519.58 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.62 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $561.37 and its 200 day moving average is $565.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

