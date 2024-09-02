Union Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Union Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,382,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $269.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.05 and a 200-day moving average of $255.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

