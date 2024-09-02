Union Savings Bank Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 10.5% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $19,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

