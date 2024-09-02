Union Savings Bank Invests $299,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $99.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

