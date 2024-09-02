UMA Achieves Market Capitalization of $177.82 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, UMA has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $177.82 million and $18.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,821,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,419,108 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

