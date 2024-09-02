Two Point Capital Management Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.9% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.