Two Point Capital Management Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 4.4% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after buying an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $72,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,740,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $207.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

