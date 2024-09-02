Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO opened at $615.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $234.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

