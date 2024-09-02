The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,081 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $50,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

