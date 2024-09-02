The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $368.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,639. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

