The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 3.1% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.