The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 119,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $825,000. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 151,846 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,011,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 461,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 2.30. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $44.58.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

