Terra Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $229.63 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Terra has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $229.63 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 686,266,490 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
