SUNDOG (SUNDOG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $108.49 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUNDOG has a market capitalization of $259.83 million and approximately $108.49 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUNDOG alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About SUNDOG

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,740,720 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.23331371 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $99,753,513.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

