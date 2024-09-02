Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 17.4% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $38,117.76 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.34 or 0.04307834 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

