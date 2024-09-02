Stiles Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,940,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $90.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

