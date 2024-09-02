Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 138 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Synopsys stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $519.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,164. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $440.62 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $561.37 and its 200 day moving average is $565.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,147,321. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.