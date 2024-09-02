Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $418,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,398.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NRG Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 99,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

