Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,039. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.