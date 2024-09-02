State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 245,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $87.10 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $87.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

Get Our Latest Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.