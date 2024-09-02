Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.3%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.43 and last traded at $94.57. 7,117,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 12,037,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,246,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

