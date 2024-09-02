Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Update

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 19,410,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Standard BioTools

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,730,821 shares in the company, valued at $77,801,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,117,508 shares of company stock worth $8,662,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after buying an additional 8,900,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,993,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $23,993,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth $5,103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $4,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Shares of Standard BioTools stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Standard BioTools has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $37.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

