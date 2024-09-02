SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,906,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,038,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 819,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 206,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,590,000.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
RLY stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $29.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile
The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.
