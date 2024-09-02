SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,940 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.87% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $89,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 236,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,471 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 188,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,191 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 810.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,970,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

