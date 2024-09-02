SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,867,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,990,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,930 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $52.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

