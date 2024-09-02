SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE) Declares Dividend of $0.08

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0819 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:MBNE opened at $29.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73.
About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF
