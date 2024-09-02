SPACE ID Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $229.73 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. SPACE ID has a market cap of $229.73 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,705,916 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 680,705,916.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.32269504 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $7,606,962.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

