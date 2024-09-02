Sovryn Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,992.28 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Sovryn has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $45,992.28 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn launched on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,953,069.51383686 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.49894793 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $70,171.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

