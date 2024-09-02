SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Financial Analysis

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -235.79% Applied Digital -88.95% -109.89% -30.00%

Risk and Volatility

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.56, indicating that its stock price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SMC Entertainment and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 124.66%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$1.56 million N/A N/A Applied Digital $165.57 million 3.02 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -4.62

SMC Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Summary

Applied Digital beats SMC Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.