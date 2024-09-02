Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $241.75 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $241.75 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,392.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00549287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00110223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00288363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036416 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070703 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

