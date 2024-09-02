Short Interest in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Declines By 12.3%

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 718,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 180,017 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLYVA opened at $39.60 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

