Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Expands By 16.8%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HTD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.65. 124,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.