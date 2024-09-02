Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Expands By 16.8%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HTD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.65. 124,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
