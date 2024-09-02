Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Increases By 15.9%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Intevac Price Performance
NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.82.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IVAC
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.