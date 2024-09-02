Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Increases By 15.9%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

