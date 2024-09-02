Short Interest in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Rises By 7.3%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

IMAX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $21.19. 300,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

